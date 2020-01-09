GOSHEN — Goshen College and Ivy Tech Community College signed articulation agreements recently that will allow students to transfer credits from Ivy Tech’s programs into Goshen College’s four-year bachelor degree programs in accounting, business and marketing, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the college
“Goshen College has welcomed transfer students from Ivy Tech Community College for many years and we are happy to see them complete their bachelor’s degree with us,” Ann Vendrely, Goshen College academic dean, said in a statement. “The agreement provides a clear pathway for students to complete their associate’s degree at Ivy Tech and move seamlessly to Goshen College.”
Graduates from Ivy Tech’s accounting, business and marketing associate’s programs can complete their bachelor’s degree at Goshen College in two years.
Articulation agreements for other fields of study are also being shaped for future signing, according to the release.
“Ivy Tech is pleased to further broaden and cement our long-term partnership with Goshen College with this articulation,” said Violet M. Hawkins, dean of business and public services at Ivy Tech. “Our core values and those of Goshen are well aligned. We both seek to develop students who move forward professionally as passionate and life-long learners who seek to lead with integrity and accountability and who have a respect and appreciation for our multicultural world.”
