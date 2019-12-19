Goshen College receives $100,000 grant from Lilly

GOSHEN — Goshen College has received a $100,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to be used for strategic planning, the school announced Thursday.
The grant will help the school develop "creative and bold strategies to become even more relevant, effective and sustainable," officials said.
“We are so very grateful for this Charting the Future grant and for the resources that Lilly Endowment generously and steadily provides for Indiana colleges and universities,” said President Rebecca Stoltzfus. “This grant will give us greater freedom as we plan for Goshen’s future and seek new ways to prepare our students to thrive in life, leadership and service.”
The grant is through Lilly Endowment’s Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities, a new initiative to help Indiana’s 38 higher education institutions further develop strategies to strengthen their effectiveness and sustainability.
Lilly Endowment is making available grants totaling $108.2 million over three phases to help Indiana colleges and universities address their key challenges and take advantage of promising opportunities to enhance their relevance and sustainability.
Through its request for proposals, Lilly Endowment is encouraging higher education leaders to explore collaborative strategies. These efforts could include collaborations among colleges and universities in Indiana or around the country and with business, governmental or charitable organizations.
“We are encouraging Indiana’s higher education leaders to be bold and imaginative in developing creative and collaborative strategies to strengthen their institutions and further their educational missions more effectively,” said Ted Maple, the endowment’s vice president for education. “We are impressed with the dedication of Indiana’s higher education leaders to face head on their challenges and embrace their opportunities to build brighter futures for their students and colleges and universities.”
