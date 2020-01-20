Goshen College marks MLK Day

GOSHEN — Regina Shands Stoltzfus, Goshen College professor of peace, justice and conflict studies, was keynote speaker during the 2020 King Celebration at Goshen College.
The two-day event included a convocation, breakout discussions on various topics and a candlelight vigil scheduled for Monday night.
Shands Stoltzfus spoke about Rosa Parks, explaining that there is more to her story than just her role in the Montgomery bus boycott that we hear repeated each year.
“It is truncated so severely that we miss the power of the big story,” she said. “And this is a story whose power we need, then and today.”
Shands Stoltzfus explained how Parks was raised in a conscious, activist home, and became an organizer and investigator for the Montgomery NAACP. She was steeped in the movement. She wasn’t a lone hero in the movement, but rather knew this was work that one does not do alone.
“And this is the genius of movements, they are made of people, there is no lone superstar that single-handedly pulled this campaign off, it is so important for us to remember this as we face the work for our own time,” Shands Stoltzfus said.
