GOSHEN — Goshen College announced on Friday its plans to address the prevention of the coronavirus.
As a residential campus, the college will remain open including dining services, the library, and residential halls, however, large gatherings and public events are canceled until further notice.
A statement issued by the college’s Crisis Management Team indicates that online instruction will be provided wherever possible with staff and student training opportunities scheduled for next Thursday and Friday.
Chapel and convocation events are canceled for the rest of the semester. Students will receive credit.
Athletic competitions are suspended until April 1. Study-Service Term students in Tanzania and Ecuador are currently on service assignments and in stable contexts in the last weeks of their term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.