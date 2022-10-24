Ezra Kogei ran in his first cross country meet as a Maple Leaf on Oct. 1 during the Live in Lou Classic in Louisville, Kentucky. He placed 28th in the race, with the top time for the Goshen College Men’s Cross Country team, and helped lead the team to a 13th place finish out of 45 competitive teams, as well as a top 15 national ranking.
Photo provided/Goshen College
2022 Goshen College Men’s Cross Country team: Kogei is in the back row, second from the right
ELKHART — The Goshen College community was mourning the death of a student from Kenya following a car crash five days earlier.
Ezra Kipruto Kogei, 25, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya, and a member of the men’s cross country team, was involved in a crash on Monday and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was taken off life support and died Saturday, police said.
