ELKHART — The Goshen College community was mourning the death of a student from Kenya following a car crash five days earlier. 

Ezra Kipruto Kogei, 25, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya, and a member of the men’s cross country team, was involved in a crash on Monday and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was taken off life support and died Saturday, police said. 

