GOSHEN — Due to the renovations under way at Goshen Health, at least two nonprofits connected to the hospital have moved to other nearby locations.
Open houses for both Goshen Health Foundation and the CARE House were held Tuesday.
Goshen Health Foundation, founded in 2013, has been serving the hospital by acting as a steward of donations.
“We want to be a resource for people who are involved and making those connections in our community,” Vice President of Goshen Health Foundation Jim Caskey said.
Displaced from their former location, where the new patient tower will be, the Goshen Health Foundation’s new building on Main Street opened up last week.
Goshen Health Foundation accepts donations from the public and local businesses which help not only the hospital, but the Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
“We’re that connection between the cancer center and the community,” Caskey said.
The Goshen Center for Cancer Care serves a regional demographic, treating patients locally as well as from nearby states.
The majority of Goshen Center for Cancer Care’s treatment is done through outpatient with patients coming from parts of Illinois or Ohio; the travel can be difficult.
“Our cancer center does some procedures that big name hospitals don’t do,” Libby Stout, Survivor Network coordinator said.
The CARE House originally opened in 2002 through the Goshen Physician Network, who wanted to provide a service to those long distance cancer patients. The CARE House was and continues to be fully funded by donations.
It is free of charge for all cancer center patients.
“When you have to come for specialized care like our center offers, but you have no money and no way to afford a hotel but you need it, the CARE House is here to make that sort of living or travel expenses easier for our patients,” Stout said.
The house is designed for those cancer center patients or their family who live 50 miles or further from the hospital. There are six suites in the home. Each suite has beds, a living space, private bathroom and use of communal lounge areas, gameroom and laundry room.
“We try to make it a home away from home for patients,” Stout said. “Some patients have to have surgery or be in-patient and this is an opportunity for their loved ones to stay close.” It’s nice to be able to be right by your loved one.”
Due to the expansion of Goshen Health, there was a need to remove the old CARE House to make room for additional parking.
The new facility opened in August and the first four available rooms were in use right away. Two additional rooms were opened three weeks ago.
