GOSHEN — Goshen city officials hope a $30,000 land purchase will help in the fight against flooding.
The Goshen Board of Works on Monday approved the purchase of about 3-1/2 acres of land in the 1500 block of East Monroe Street. The vacant land borders Rock Run Creek, which is to the east, and sits in the floodplain.
It came to the city’s attention because someone wanted to build a barn on it, Stormwater Coordinator Jason Kauffman told the board. He said the aim of the purchase is to keep the land from being developed.
“The purpose is to make sure that nothing’s built here,” he said. “Because back in 2018, it did flood. It was completely underwater.”
The city has been engaged in flood mitigation efforts even before the February 2018 overflow, and has been trying to keep the land along the creek as natural as possible, Kauffman said. That includes forming parks along waterways like Abshire and Shanklin.
He explained Tuesday that the undeveloped ground allows floodwater to seep in, spread out and slow down, so a big burst of water isn’t pushed downstream during an event.
“What the city has tried to do over the years is preserve the natural floodplain as much as possible,” he said. “It prevents floodwaters from being too high.”
Repair fee
Also Monday, the board voted on how to split the 70 cent repair fee that’s added to monthly water and sewer bills, after hearing that 2019 was an especially tough year for utility line repairs.
Based on the history of expenditures and the year-end balance of each fund, Water Department Superintendent Kent Holdren recommended allocating 60 cents to the sewer fund and 10 cents to the water fund. He told the board that more than $105,000 was spent on sewer repairs and more than $59,000 in water claims were made last year – the highest since the funds were started in 2007 and 2009.
“We had a pretty bad year, this last, with water and sewer. It’s the highest we’ve had in a long time,” he said. “It’s a bad thing, but it’s also a good thing, there’s a lot of residents who benefited from it.”
He cited several major repairs which cost $7,000, $14,000 and $16,000, as well as multiple $4,000 repair jobs. Most repairs prompted by emergencies were able to be fixed within two days, he said, and in some cases the lines were replaced depending on what material they were.
The repair fee, meanwhile, generated almost $67,000 last year. The two repair funds finished the year with about $49,000 between them.
Holdren remarked that the fee has been a huge benefit to the city.
“Never had to raise the rate in all those years, but we’ve never seen a year like this,” he said. “I can’t put a finger on why. It’s just the way it is.”
Board members Jeremy Stutsman and Mike Landis agreed that the city accomplishes a lot with the 70 cent fee, but noted that they may have to look at the fee again if the city has another costly year for repairs.
