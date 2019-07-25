Goshen brush pickup begins Monday

GOSHEN — July brush pickup in Goshen will begin on Monday, July 29.
During scheduled brush collections, the Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush. Residents should place brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by that first day in the morning at 7 a.m. Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, go to goshenindiana.org/street-department.
The next summer brush pick up weeks will begin on the following days Aug. 26 and Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.