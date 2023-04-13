Goshen breaks ground on Alumni Plaza

Participating in a ceremonial groundbreaking for Alumni Plaza on Wednesday are, from left, are Steven Clark, general manager of R. Yoder Construction; Bradd Weddell, vice president of the Goshen Community Schools Board; alumni plaza committee members Bill and Karla Rieth, David Swihart, Bruce Stahly, Marcia Yost, Steve Fidler, Ken Mirer and Michelle Kercher; and Nate Yoder, director of business development for R. Yoder.
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools staff and supporters broke ground Wednesday on a new plaza to honor graduates.
The Alumni Plaza near the soccer fields at Goshen High School is meant to be a place where current and former students can come together. It will also honor alumni who have made contributions to the school and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.