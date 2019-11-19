Goshen approves concrete street contract

GOSHEN — Several more concrete streets were added to a $750,000 contract for repairs Monday.
The Goshen Board of Works approved the additions to a list of roads to be repaired by Selge Construction in the spring. The company’s bid was the lowest of five that were opened Oct. 29.
Because the bid was lower than expected, the city Engineering Department wanted to increase the scope of the work by 30 percent, according to Civil Traffic Engineer Leslie Biek.
“We came up with a long list of concrete panels that need to be replaced,” she said.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman remarked that the work only includes replacing portions of the road. The work should be finished by June.
The contract price increases to $754,208 with the additions, but still represents the lowest cost per square foot.
The streets added to the list are Wheatland Drive and Silverwood Avenue; Holaway, Tiffany, Howard, Ashley and Wyndemere courts; and Oak and Foxbriar lanes.
Streets already included in the work are Sweetbriar, Barclay, Saybrooke and Winstead drives; Woodmere Lane; Marabou Place; Marshwood Road; South 16th Street; Kentfield Way; Maywood; Hampton Circle and College Manor. It also includes Auten, Ashton, Brookfield, Garland and Sutton courts.
Also Monday, the board:
n Approved the hiring of Jacob Lambright as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department. His hiring was effective Monday.
n Made a surplus property declaration for breathing equipment that the Goshen Fire Department has replaced. The list includes close to 100 air bottles and 34 air packs for self-contained breathing equipment, which will all be destroyed under the terms of the $700,000 grant that helped Goshen and several other fire departments buy replacement air units.
