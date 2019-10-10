GOSHEN — Students at Goshen High School were evacuated for a short time Wednesday following the smell of natural gas, according to a post on the school’s website.
Gas was shut off at the school as NIPSCO and the fire department worked to determine the origin of the smell, school officials said.
Students and staff were evacuated but returned to the building shortly after the smell was traced to a kitchen appliance in a family and consumer science classroom and NIPSCO gave the all-clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.