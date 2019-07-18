BRISTOL — A section of the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County was closed in both directions for about 20 hours Tuesday after a construction crew struck a natural gas line and caused a leak.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 1:30 p.m., according to the Indiana State Police.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted at the C.R. 17 exit, while westbound vehicles got off the highway at S.R. 15.
NIPSCO repair crews were called, and the toll road was reopened about 9:30 p.m., police said.
No injuries were reported.
