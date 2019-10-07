OSCEOLA — The growing season is over but gardeners are already preparing for next season.
“As gardeners, you’ve got to think ahead. You’ve got to be on top of it,” Sally Kimble, of Elkhart, said.
Kimble was one of more than nearly two dozen gardeners to attend the Elkhart County Parks Department’s fall plant exchange at Cobus Creek County Park over the weekend.
Plant exchanges benefit gardens in many ways, according to organizers.
“There’s not a whole lot of exchanges that happen in our county,” Elkhart County Parks naturalist Phelicia Jozwiak explained.
Plant exchanges are held twice yearly, once in the spring at Defries Gardens and again in the fall at Cobus Creek.
During the springtime, parking lot and tables of the exchange in the garage of Defries Gardens are inundated with expert gardeners, newbies and their plants, hoping to find new items to fill their property with, but the fall plant exchange offers a different atmosphere.
“A lot of the plants we get in the fall are clippings, or plants that people don’t really need, or they’ve chosen not to keep for next year. In the fall, the exchange is mostly people cleaning out their gardens,” Jozwiak said. “This time of year we get a lot of bulbs and a lot of seeds.”
For gardeners like Kimble, that’s a good thing.
“The fall is a good time to get on top of next year, or even the next two years,” Kimble said.
Last year, Kimble said she had plants potted in October.
Plant exchanges offer gardeners the chance to get rid of things they don’t want, as well as try their green thumb at plants they might never have otherwise tried to grow, organizers said.
“I’ve discovered plants I never had before,” Kimble said.
“This is a good chance to get stuff you might not have ever seen in person.”
Last year, a man brought in a lot of pepper plants into the already varied collection of plants at the fall plant exchange. This year, there were cactuses and bulbs and houseplants and clippings from all manner of flora.
“This is an opportunity for people to exchange their plants and their ideas,” Jozwiak said. “People discover new plants here, too. It’s like the ultimate nursery.”
