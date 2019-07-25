Fugitive found hiding in refrigerator in Topeka

TOPEKA — A Bristol man was taken into custody Thursday after a brief standoff with police inside an apartment. He was founding hiding inside a refrigerator, police said.
Travis Lee Fullington, 31, barricaded himself inside Topeka Trace Apartments, located in the 300 block of North Street, according to a report from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department.
An investigation earlier Thursday found Fullington in the Rome City area in a silver Chrysler minivan, which had been reported stolen, police said. Officers located the stolen van and attempted to make contact with Fullington, who fled from officers in the same van.
The stolen van was later discovered in the parking lot of Topeka Trace Apartments by Topeka police. A resident at that location confirmed Fullington was inside and that he had barricaded himself in the apartment, the report said. The resident told police Fullington had access to a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition. Officers on the scene made repeated attempts to call Fullington out of the apartment, but were unsuccessful.
The Indiana State Police SWAT Team was contacted to assist in the apprehension on Fullington, who was also wanted on a parole violation warrant.
The SWAT Team made entry into the apartment and a short time later made contact with Fullington, who was found hiding in the refrigerator, according to police. Fullington was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured as a result of the arrest and the stolen vehicle was recovered.
Also assisting in the case were Wolcottville and Rome City police departments.
