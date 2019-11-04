Free transit fares on Election Day

The Interurban Trolley, serving the City of Elkhart and the City of Goshen, will provide free public transit rides on Election Day to help residents reach several polling sites Tuesday.
The Interurban Trolley will operate during its normal hours, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., although the Interurban Trolley information office will be closed for the Election Day Holiday. Route information can be obtained 574-674-8894 or www.interurbantrolley.com.
In addition, free rides will also be provided by Transpo, but only on the buses that operate on the Yellow Line. Regular fares will be charged on all other Transpo routes.
Interurban Trolley Access Riders who have ADA cards may ride free to any destination on Election Day, as a comparable service benefit.
The following polling locations are served by the Interurban Trolley:
Elkhart
n St James AME Church, 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr, Elkhart (on Green/Red/Orange Line)
n River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St, Elkhart (on Green/Orange Line)
n New Vision of Life Church, 400 W. Mishawaka Rd, Elkhart (on Green Line)
n Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart (on Green Line)
n Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave, Elkhart (on Red Line)
n North Side Gym, 300 Lawrence St, Elkhart (on Blue Line)
n Osolo Township Fire Station, 24936 Buddy St., Elkhart, IN 46514 (on Blue Line)
n FOP 52, 1003 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart, IN 46516 (on Orange Line)
Goshen
n Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E, Goshen (on Red Line)
n Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd, Goshen (on Red Line)
Dunlap
n Elkhart County Public Services Bldg., 4230 Elkhart Rd, Goshen (on Red Line)
Mishawaka
n County Services Building, 219 Lincolnway W, Mishawaka (on Yellow Line)
n Beiger School (Front Door), 1600 E 3rd St, Mishawaka (on Yellow Line)
n Mishawaka City Hall (3rd St. Entrance), 600 E 3rd St, Mishawaka (on Yellow Line)
n Mishawaka High School (Door E), 1202 Lincolnway E, Mishawaka (on Yellow Line)
n Twin Branch School (W Front Door), 3810 Lincolnway E, Mishawaka (on Yellow Line)
n Bittersweet Library, 602 Bittersweet Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46544 (on Yellow Line)
n Riverview 500 Apts (Lower Level), 500 Lincolnway E, Mishawaka (on Yellow Line)
