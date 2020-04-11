Local school districts will continue providing free breakfasts and lunches to students on Monday when school would normally resume following spring break.
Elkhart Community Schools will suspend service Tuesday to Friday to curb exposure of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Instead, the district will be providing five breakfasts and five lunches every Monday at the following locations: Beardsley (10:30-11:30 a.m.) Bristol (9-10 a.m.) Mary Daly (9-10 a.m.) Mary Feeser (11 a.m.-noon) Monger (9-10 a.m.) Pinewood (11 a.m.- noon) Roosevelt (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Woodland (9-10 a.m.)
“As COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Elkhart County, Elkhart Community Schools must find a balance between keeping our staff safe and preventing groups of people from gatherings, and continuing to provide much-needed meals to our Elkhart and Bristol students,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
Goshen Community Schools will be delivering food to ten locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14- May 20.
On Tuesdays students (or anyone age 1–18 years) will receive two breakfasts and two lunches; on Thursdays, participants will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.
Buses will no longer be driving through neighborhoods; instead, there will be drop-off sites.
Locations for food drop-off sites will be at the parking lots at West Goshen and Chamberlain elementary schools; College Mennonite Church parking lot, Faith Lutheran Church parking lot; Grace Community Church parking lot; Brookside manor parking lot; Roxbury Park office; Twin Pines by the front office; Winchester Trails by the front entrance; and Skyview by the playground area.
At Concord Community Schools, meals will be provided on Tuesdays at Concord High School and Concord Junior High School.
The district will serve all students. Students don’t have to be enrolled at Concord nor does the district require IDs.
