ELKHART — Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to students across Elkhart County while schools are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
All seven of the county’s school corporations made the decision to cancel classes on Saturday for up to four weeks, including spring break.
To ensure no student goes hungry, the school corporations have made arrangements for families to still receive those meals they depend on at school during this unscheduled break.
Meals will not be produced during scheduled spring breaks from April 6-10.
Here’s a look at what the local districts have planned so far to distribute in meals in the coming weeks.
Elkhart Community Schools
The district will be offering “to-go breakfasts and lunches” for any child age 18 and younger beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Meals will be available for pickup on the following Wednesdays and Mondays:
• Wednesday, March 18: Two breakfasts and two lunches per student
• Monday, March 23: Three breakfasts and three lunches per student
• Wednesday, March 25: Two lunches and two lunches per student
• Monday, March 30: Three breakfasts and three lunches per student
• Wednesday, April 1: Two breakfasts and two lunches per student.
The meals will be provided by staff members outside the school in a drive-up (or walk-up) format. Students must be present to pick up the meals, parents do not need to be present. Parents cannot pick up breakfasts/lunches without the child present.
The meals must be taken and consumed off school property. Students will not be permitted to consume them inside or at school.
Here are the times and pickup locations, though the school may open up additional sites or alter locations based on demand:
• Beardsley Elementary School, 1027 McPherson St., Elkhart; time of service: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Bristol Elementary School, 705 Indiana St., Bristol; time of service: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Roosevelt STEAM Academy, 201 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart; time of Service: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Woodland Elementary School, 1220 C.R. 3, Elkhart; time of service: 9 to 10 a.m.
Goshen Community Schools
Goshen will deliver free breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays (March 18 and 25) and Mondays (March 23 and 30).
On Wednesdays, students can expect three breakfasts and three lunches and on Mondays, delivery will include two breakfasts and two lunches.
Buses will be delivering food in the areas of Chamberlain, Chandler, Parkside, Waterford, West Goshen, Model and Prairie View elementary schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Maps of the food stops are available on the district’s website.
Concord Community Schools
Concord will distribute pre-packed meals from the parking lot at two school buildings. Meals will be distributed on Tuesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Wednesdays, kids can expect three days of breakfast and three days of lunch. On Fridays, students will get two days of breakfast and two days of lunch.
Children do not need to be enrolled at Concord Community Schools to participate.
This is a drive-thru meal service. Parents will stay in their vehicle and employees will deliver packages of food to the vehicles.
The pickup locations are:
• Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way, Elkhart
• Concord West Side Elementary, 230 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
Middlebury Community Schools
Middlebury Community Schools will be providing free “grab and go meals” for all students beginning March 18.
The meals will be offered on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lots of Jefferson Elementary School, York Elementary School and Northridge Middle School.
Meals will not be offered on March 20 and April 3 as these were already planned days of no school before the recent closure and the spring break week of April 6-10.
Wa-Nee Community Schools
The district will be serving meals for students weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nappanee Elementary School and NorthWood Middle School
This will be a curbside pickup only. Look for signs and staff members for the correct pick-up spot at each building, officials said.
Fairfield Community Schools
Fairfield Community Schools doesn’t have locations and times set yet. School officials said hope to start serving meals later this week.
Baugo Community Schools
Lunches will be distributed on Thursday, March 19, and then on Monday until spring break from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Five lunch sites available:
• Moore & Kreimbaum behind Perry’s Auto Center
• Jimtown Elementary School, 58901 C.R.3, Elkhart,
• Jimtown North Head Start Building, 30046 C.R. 16, Elkhart
• Jimtown Family Church of the Nazarene, 56773 Shore Ave., Elkhart
• Cul De Sac of Miller and Mars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.