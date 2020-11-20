ELKHART — St. Joseph Health System, in partnership with the Elkhart Education Foundation, will provided free flu shots in a drive-thru clinic Monday at the Ethos Innovation Center.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates almost 500,000 people were hospitalized in the U.S. related to the flu. With the increasing COVID-related hospitalizations in Michiana, it is critical the community takes steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, including getting a flu shot, health officials said.
