ELKHART — The Elkhart County Department of Health has updated a list of free COVID-19 testing sites and hours.
Free testing is available to anyone regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 can be tested with parental consent.
Participants are asked to quarantine themselves as much as possible while they wait for test results to prevent the spread of infection in case a test comes back positive.
Registration is preferred but walk-ins are welcome, health officials said. Appointments can be scheduled at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.
Heart City Health
Concord Mall parking lot, 3701 S. Main St., Elkhart, 574-293-0052
Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Center for Healing & Hope
902 S. Main Street, Goshen, 574-216-1723
Monday and Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m.
Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Goshen Physicians
1953 Waterfall Drive, Suite A, Nappanee, 574-773-4101, Ext. 6181
Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon
