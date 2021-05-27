South Bend Public Transportation Corp. (Transpo) and Interurban Trolley again will offer free and unlimited transportation for all K-12 students in June, July and August, the agencies announced this week.
Transpo’s Summer Travel Program first launched in 2013 and provided K-12 students with discounted travel throughout the summer. In 2018, to introduce more students to public transportation and provide increased access to employment, educational and recreational opportunities, the program was offered at no charge for the first time, increasing K-12 summer ridership over 300 percent.
