Four Winds announces expansion

SOUTH BEND — An expansion of Four Winds Casino South Bend will feature a 23-story hotel with 317 rooms, including 83 suites, the Pokagon Gaming Authority announced Wednesday during a ground-breaking ceremony.
Also included will be a spa, convention area, meeting space, a ballroom, lounge, bar and grill, an outdoor roof-top swimming pool and terraces “with spectacular views,” according to tribal leaders.
“We’ve been very pleased with the response from the community and the performance of Four Winds South Bend since it opened in January 2018,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council chairman and president of the Pokagan Gaming Authority. “The expansion will bring to life a variety of exciting features and amenities we envisioned during our original planning process.”
The Pokagon Gaming Authority oversees management and operations of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ gaming enterprise. Joining the Pokagon Gaming Authority and the Tribal Council in the ceremony Wednesday were the Pokagon Elders Council, Pokagon citizens and casino management.
“Not only is this expansion an important milestone for all Pokagon citizens, but it also demonstrates our ongoing economic commitment to support the South Bend community, including the creation of more than 400 temporary construction jobs and approximately 100 permanent new jobs to support our ongoing operations,” Wesaw said.
Four Winds South Bend already has 140,000 square feet of gaming space and includes more than 1,400 games, four restaurants, a players lounge, a coffee shop, three bars, a retail outlet and 4,500 parking spaces, including an enclosed parking structure.
The South Bend casino is the tribe’s fourth. Others are in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac, all in Michigan. The Pokagon Band’s 10-county service area includes four counties in southwestern Michigan and six in northern Indiana.
Partners supporting the Pokagon Band in the expansion included architect HBG Design of Memphis, Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.