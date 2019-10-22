ELKHART — A four vehicle hit-and-run resulted in injuries to at least three people Saturday afternoon.
At 2:13 p.m. officers responded to a call at Ash Road and C. R. 16., according to Elkhart County police.
A 2007 Ford Focus driven by Damian Crawford, 23, of South Bend, had traveled left of center and collided with a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Connor Camacho, 17, of Goshen.
Camacho’s vehicle then collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by John Fronke, 88, of Elkhart. Fronke’s vehicle traveled to the side of the bridge.
Crawford continued southbound and collided into the wall, then crashed into a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by Cole Defries, 25, of Mishawaka.
Crawford fled the scene but was later located and taken to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries, police said.
Crawford complained of neck and chest pain.
Camacho was transported by Cleveland Township Paramedics to Elkhart General Hospital, and Fronke was transported by Penn Township Fire to Memorial Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.