NAPPANEE — Eight Democratic candidates for local, state and congressional offices will talk with voters Tuesday during a forum hosted by citizens group ACT Nappanee-Warsaw.
This free, open-to-the-public forum is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 159 E. Lincoln St., Nappanee. Candidates will present their platforms and credentials for holding office, and answer audience questions, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.