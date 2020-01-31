ELKHART — A Fort Wayne man is accused of shooting another man in the head, arm and stomach in Millersburg in 2018.
Curtis Shank, 47, is charged in documents filed in Elkhart County court this week with attempted murder. He’s accused of shooting a man multiple times during an early morning incident on Aug. 3, 2018.
He allegedly taunted the victim’s girlfriend before she found him, bleeding and confused. The victim named Shank months later.
Shank is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on unrelated drug and gun charges. He was booked there Dec. 10 on $7,500 bail.
Shank is charged in Elkhart County with a Level 1 felony, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
According to court documents:
The victim’s girlfriend found him on the porch of a residence in the 12000 block of C.R. 42 and called 911. He had been shot twice in the abdomen, once in the bicep and once in the head.
He was soon airlifted to the hospital.
She told a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office that she had met with Shank just before finding the victim. She claimed he told her he shot the man and that “you’re not going to like it.”
The victim had little memory of what happened but told a detective months later he remembered seeing Shank. He said he heard a vehicle with a bad muffler and saw a red vehicle, possibly a Ford Ranger, outside the residence.
He said he remembered thinking “no way” and going to the back door, where he saw Shank raising his hand to him.
‘I shot him’
The victim’s girlfriend told the detective that she was afraid of Shank and that he had threatened her. She said there had also been threats exchanged between Shank and the victim.
Shank believed he might have been cheated by the victim during a drug transaction, according to the detective’s affidavit.
Shank drove by the residence several times that morning in a red pickup truck. The victim’s girlfriend left to get ice just before 8 a.m. while he was asleep, and met Shank in a parking lot down the road.
They agreed to meet at a gas station in Millersburg. Video surveillance obtained by the sheriff’s office shows the woman arriving at 8 a.m., followed by Shank several minutes later.
That’s when he allegedly told her, “I shot him,” “He’s on the doorstep” and “You don’t have to worry about (him) anymore.”
The woman said she drove back home where she found the victim on the porch, in a highly confused state. He was bleeding profusely and didn’t seem to know what had happened to him.
Officers were able to interview him in December 2018, when his memory had returned somewhat.
A witness near the scene said she heard approximately four gun shots sometime between 8:30 and 9 a.m. She looked toward the residence and saw a red pickup truck leave and travel east on C.R. 42, and then another vehicle arriving several minutes later as the girlfriend returned home.
The witness was too far away to see who was driving the red truck but said it looked like a white male.
Officers drove the distance between the parking lot, the gas station and the residence. They determined the timing was consistent with someone driving to the house and getting out of their vehicle briefly before going to the gas station.
Shank was questioned by the sheriff’s office and was found to be in possession of a red Ford Ranger pickup truck at the time. He said he was in the Millersburg area at the time of the shooting but denied having shot the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.