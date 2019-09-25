Former sheriff's captain pleads guilty to false informing

ELKHART — A former sheriff's captain has received a one-year suspended jail sentence after admitting he withheld information during a criminal investigation.
Jim Bradberry, 50, pleaded guilty to one of three counts of false informing resulting in a substantial hindrance to a law enforcement investigation. He admitted in court Wednesday that he did not immediately divulge certain conversations he overheard among employees in the process-server division over the years.
Three of the civilian employees were accused of theft for billing time they didn't actually work. A grand jury indicted them in September 2018 for allegedly collecting a combined $45,000 for hours they didn’t work between 2014 and 2017.
Steven Mock, Susan Graves and Mary Letherman were charged with theft as a Level 6 felony but ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in agreements that set a one-year suspended jail sentence. They also agreed to repay a combined $9,500 to the county.
Bradberry was charged with three counts of the Class A misdemeanor of false informing in March, after he had gone to a supervisor in the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and said he hadn't been entirely forthcoming in statements he made to the Indiana State Police and in his grand jury testimony. He had been placed on paid leave in January, when the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office began investigating him, and resigned shortly before being charged.
'False informing by omission'
Bradberry pleaded guilty to the third count, which specifically relates to the grand jury hearing. The other two counts, relating to earlier phases of the investigation into the employees, were dismissed.
He answered yes in court when his attorney, Phillip Miller, asked whether he was questioned in front of the grand jury on having specific knowledge of conversations the employees had about work being slow. He acknowledged that he provided what could be called false information by not giving full specifics about those conversations.
Bradberry answered "yes and no" when asked by Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grimmer if he disputed that, by not disclosing the information, he had substantially hindered the investigation. Asked to clarify, he said investigators had enough evidence but that his actions caused a pause in the investigation.
Miller told Superior Court 6 Judge David Bonfiglio that Bradberry previously had a reputation for being an honest person, and described his actions as "a very hyper-technical incident of false informing by omission." He said Bradberry was involved in testifying on several occasions, including the grand jury, at supervisor meetings and at unemployment compensation hearings, and that he was given rules by supervisors about what he could or couldn't say.
Miller said Bradberry later came to Chief Deputy Sean Holmes and said he thought he had omitted some statements the employees had made. He pointed out that Bradberry self-reported, which put the state in a position where it had no choice but to consider criminal charges.
Miller said he considered the terms of the plea agreement fair, since Bradberry had taken full responsibility for his actions and had to resign from the sheriff's office, which has been difficult on him.
Bradberry had joined the department as a corrections officer in 1989 and became captain of the Administrative Division in 2010. He also acted as the spokesman for the sheriff's department as the public information officer.
Grimmer acknowledged Bradberry's self-disclosure, but noted that his omission was in the context of an ongoing investigation into a matter of public concern. He said Bradberry was subject to the highest level of accountability.
"He had the opportunity to disclose everything up front, but he did not," Grimmer said.
Bradberry's sentence includes one year at the Elkhart County Correctional Facility, all suspended and on good behavior. He was also given 30 hours of community service.
