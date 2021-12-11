ELKHART — A former Goshen Police officer accused of domestic battery will spend one year on probation after admitting to lesser charges.
Joshua Owens, 38, was arrested in February following an Indiana State Police investigation into a November 2020 incident. The victim said he wrapped his hands around her throat and struck her face before pulling out a handgun, which he aimed at her head and then at himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.