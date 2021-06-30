ELKHART — A former Concord High School social studies teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with students and possessing child pornography turned himself into authorities Tuesday.
Andrew Cowells, 47, is charged with multiple felonies alleging sex crimes with underage victims as well as possession of child pornography. Court documents charging him with the 18 counts were filed June 23 following an investigation by the Concord Community Schools Police Department into his alleged behavior during school on May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.