ELKHART — Forest River Bus has announced the recipient of its bus giveaway, pledged to celebrate the building of the company’s 100,000th vehicle.
“We are excited and proud to announce Harmony Day Support, from Forest, Virginia, as our Forest River Bus recipient,” said David Wright, president of Forest River Bus. “We look forward to working with their team to produce a vehicle that will perfectly fit the needs of their staff and residents.”
With more than 200 submissions, the process of choosing the winner was both challenging and emotional for the committee of four individuals, two from the local community and two from within the industry not associated with Forest River Bus, he said.
Harmony Day Support, a nonprofit organization, serves 80 adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“At Harmony, we place a strong value on creating a culture of safety, independence, personal growth and community service through whole person development,” said Andy Coleman, executive director of Harmony Day Support. “It is our goal to provide caring, personalized attention and learning opportunities with a focus on social, academic, independent living, spiritual support and employment preparation training.”
Forest River Bus, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, designs and builds its buses in Goshen and Elkhart. It remains North America’s largest shuttle bus manufacturer.
