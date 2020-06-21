ELKHART — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be holding a distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St., Elkhart.
This mobile food distribution is possible through grant funding provided by United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and will provide for up to 500 households.
