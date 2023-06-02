Food giveaway file photo

Volunteers unload food during a Northern Indiana Food Bank giveaway in Elkhart County.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

Food Bank of Northern Indiana will continue mobile food distributions in June.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of assistance. One box per household is allowed.

– Truth staff

