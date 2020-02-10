EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Schools in Edwardsburg were closed Monday due to a high rate of illness among students and staff members.
"In particular, our transportation department has been hit hard with flu-like absences," Superintendent James A. Knoll said on the district's website, noting concern for safety. "It has been decided that the best course of action is to close school on Monday, along with any and all sports, student activities and extracurricular activities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.