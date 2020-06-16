Flotilla

In this 2019 file photo, The Fort Bristol float won Most Patriotic honors in the annual Fourth of July Flotilla on the St. Joseph River.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — All hail Elkhart’s River Queen as she prepares to set sail on Independence Day.

The Upper St. Joseph River Flotilla Committee will present the 44th annual Flotilla on Saturday, July 4, with a rain date set for Sunday, July 5.

