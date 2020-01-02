ELKHART — A Florida man is being held on $350,000 bail after he was arrested on eight charges following a crash with a parked vehicle and a bicyclist.
Raul Cedillo Jr., 28, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and cocaine possession as a Level 5 felony. He was arrested with the help of a bystander after trying to flee from a traffic stop.
He also faces charges of resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and as a misdemeanor, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident twice and operator never licensed.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility, with an initial court hearing date of Jan. 9. In setting Cedillo’s bond at $350,000, a court magistrate noted that he represents a danger to the community and has a history of felony convictions in Palm Beach County, Florida.
According to court documents:
An Elkhart Police officer tried to conduct a stop on a 2010 Ford Explorer Monday about 11:23 p.m. after allegedly seeing it swerve on the road, fail to signal a turn and strike a bicyclist. The vehicle accelerated away from the attempted stop on Richmond Street near Middlebury Street and soon struck an occupied van parked along the street.
After the crash, the driver, Cedillo, got out of the SUV and fled on foot. He ignored commands to stop running and continued to resist arrest after being tackled to the ground, according to police.
Two people in a yard nearby helped the officer handcuff Cedillo. He was taken to the police department detention center.
The SUV had sustained disabling damage in the crash, which had also caused the van to strike a pickup truck parked behind it. Neither the occupant of the van nor the bicyclist required hospitalization.
Police found a small black backpack when searching the SUV, which allegedly contained a loaded handgun, an electronic scale and a number of plastic baggies. It also contained some cocaine and a synthetic drug.
Cedillo denied knowing there were any drugs or a handgun in the vehicle. He was given a field sobriety test and a chemical breath test, which both showed signs of intoxication.
