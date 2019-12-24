Flagstar donates to Farm Place

Karen Fleisher, branch manager of the Flagstar Bank in LaGrange, presents a check for $4,300 to The Farm Place board member Margaret Malone following a fundraiser for The Farm Place by Flagstar offices in Indiana and Michigan. The Farm Place recently held an open house to invite the public to see the newly built 3,500-square-foot farm house, which is being readied for an approved foster family. Established in 2017, The Farm Place provides a home leased to a licensed foster care family, to be used for urgent care for children in a 10-acre farm setting, using animal companionship in a safe, nurturing, and restorative place. More information is available at FarmPlace.org.

 Photo provided 

