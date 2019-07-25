Flags to be lowered for Goshen officer

GOSHEN — Flags outside city offices will be lowered in honor of a Goshen Police officer who died of cancer.
Kevin Koontz died Monday at age 55. He was a Goshen officer for many years.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman ordered all flags at city offices to be lowered at half-staff today and Friday in honor of Koontz.
Stutsman invited all residents and businesses to lower their flags as well.
"Kevin proudly served and protected our community for 29 years and came back to serve as our Special Police Officer for another three years," Stutsman said. "He has no doubt made Goshen a better and safer place for all of us."
The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Grace Community Church, 20076 CR 36. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.
There will be full honors for Koontz rendered at the church.
Immediate family and friends close to Koontz will then follow him to his final resting place in Violett Cemetery.
The Goshen Police Department’s office will be closed Friday to allow all staff the opportunity to attend the viewing and funeral.
Officers from the Indiana State Police will be actively patrolling during the ceremony so all Goshen patrol officers have the opportunity to attend if they choose to do so.
