Black squirrel fireworks pic

Fireworks exploded above the green at Black Squirrel Golf Club on Monday.

 Photo provided / J2 Marketing

GOSHEN — The community welcomed the return of fireworks to Black Squirrel Golf Club on Monday.

The new owners of the Goshen course brought the show back for the first time since 2014. Before that, the show was held for 27 years.

