ELKHART — Firefighters doused a fire at a manufacturing company Wednesday that choked the building with heavy smoke.
No injuries were reported and employees at Interior Components Plus, 2300 W. Mishawaka Ave., were able to continue working after firefighters cleared the smoke, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:07 a.m.
Workers told firefighters a glue laminating machine had caught fire and set off a sprinkler head, the report said. Workers attempted to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers before leaving the building. Engine 3 pulled approximately 300 feet of hose to reach the machine and extinguish the fire.
After investigating possible causes, firefighters determined the fire started from a malfunction in the machine, which overheated the oil. The fire was contained to the machine, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.