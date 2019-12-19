Fire started in bedroom closet, investigators say

ELKHART — A fire in a two-story home on Moody Avenue west of North 5th Street resulted in a minor injury Wednesday night.
Firefighers were called about 11 p.m. to 513 Moody Ave., according to a report from the Elkhart City Fire Department, and arrived to see smoke coming from the second-floor window along with reports of possible occupants inside the building.
First responders confirmed everyone was out of the home, although one occupant was injured, the report said. The fire was under control about 20 minutes after the call.
The fire, which started in an upstairs bedroom closet, was accidental, according to investigators.
The injured person was treated at the scene. Damage to the building was estimated at $3,000 and to contents at $1,000.
