THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A 91-year-old man died Sunday in a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office said.
Fire crews and deputies were called to the Fabius Township structure fire at 8:18 p.m. The man was pulled from the building and pronounced dead at the scene.
