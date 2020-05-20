ELKHART — Firefighters extinguished a fire Tuesday at an abandoned apartment building thought to be occupied by transients.
Crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 701-703 W. Marion St., a two-story wood frame house with multiple apartments, and saw light smoke coming from an open second-story window, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department.
