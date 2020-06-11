ELKHART — Fire investigators were still trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a garage, damaged a house on the same property and melted the siding on a neighbor’s home.
Crews were called to 1309 W. Wolf Ave. about 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department. They arrived to find the garage fully engulfed and flames that had spread into the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.