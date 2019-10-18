DOWAGIAC, Mich. — No injuries were reported, but fire destroyed a wooden barn early Thursday, according to a report from the Dowagiac Fire Department.
At 5:08 a.m., the Dowagiac Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department were dispatched to a barn fire at 56770 M-51 near Pokagon Street southwest of the city.
Firefighters arrived within 5 minutes to a fully engulfed structure that was nearly collapsed. The barn was about 20 feet by 40 feet, the report said.
The fire was brought under control at 5:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson is not suspected, according to firefighters.
The barn was being renovated and was insured, according to the owner. The barn was behind an unoccupied house and it appeared the barn interior and contents burned for some time before being noticed and reported, the report said.
Pokagon and Indian Lake volunteer fire departments assisted with tanker support along with traffic assistance from Dowagiac Police Department and Pokagon Tribal units. The last unit left the scene at 6:56 a.m.
