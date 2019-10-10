ELKHART — Fire crews from three departments responded to a house fire on Vista Lane north of Elkhart Christian Academy late Tuesday.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters said no one inside at the time, and neighbors told investigators they thought the regular occupant had been living somewhere else, according to an ABC57 report.
Crews were called about 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of the single-story home. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.
Firefighters told ABC57 parts of the home were badly burned, but they couldn’t yet put a dollar amount on the damage.
The cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.