ELKHART — An investigation continued into the cause of a late-night fire at an unoccupied residence on the city's west side.
Firefighters were called at 10:50 p.m. Monday to 918 Pearl St., the Elkhart Fire Department said. They encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the single-story structure, the report said.
