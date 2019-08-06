Fire damages Benham Avenue home

ELKHART — A basement fire was quickly extinguished Monday morning by city firefighters.
The call came in around 12:17 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department, and units arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from the southwest basement window of the home located at 1108 Benham Ave.,
The crew was able to enter the basement and extinguish the fire quickly, the report said.
Department investigator Aaron Gerber reported the majority of the damage was contained in the basement with the exception of a small area of wall on the first floor where the fire extended.
There was also smoke damage throughout the home, although no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
Estimated property damage is around $15,000 and estimated damage to contents is around $10,000, the report said.
