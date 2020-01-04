GOSHEN — At noon, the carvers began. It was the first time Sammy Moore of Goshen had participated in the Goshen First Fridays Fire and Ice Festival as a carver.
“Most of us are chefs,” she said, adding she is a chef for Goshen Hospital. “We’re all centered around food and how it looks and this is the art that we like to do.”
Moore, new to carving, decided to create an owl for the Goshen Theatre’s display.
“I don’t see all the dimensions artform-wise and so it’s nice to have (my teammates) tell me to go deeper (into the ice),” she said. “They told me I needed to cut it deeper, like if I stand back and take a picture of it on my phone I can see that I need to go deeper.”
Moore participated in her first ice-carving competition a week earlier at the Shipshewana Ice Festival.
Moore is one of eight individuals from the Michiana Ice Carver’s Association who will be traveling to Alaska to compete in the World Ice Art Championships.
The weather Friday was downright pleasant for January, with temperatures near 40. The ice sculptures will remain on display until the weather melts them.
“One of the things that I think is really neat about this is that it’s a temporary art installation,” said Goshen First Fridays coordinator Gina Lietchy. “It’s going to disappear within a matter of days, very likely. It really inspires people to get out when it’s at its peak.”
Folks meandered the downtown, chatting with carvers and getting pictures taken next to their work all afternoon.
“I think because of the mild weather, we’re seeing more people during the daytime than we have in the past,” Lietchy said.
During the evening, there was more to discover.
Fire breather and poi performer Luke Hanna of Fire Amusement and fire hooper Dana Nicole LaDuct brought the heat with their unique talents for the First Fridays event, while several local restaurants brought on the fiery foods.
Common Spirits, Constant Spring, the Electric Brew, the Elephant Bar, Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn and Venturi Pizza all explored new foods and drinks to support the Fire and Ice Festival.
A map of the ice block around Goshen can be found at cityonthego.org/ first-fridays/2020, for as long as the sculptures remain.
The February First Friday’s Festival will feature a wine and chocolate tour, replacing previous Hygge Festivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.