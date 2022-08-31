Master Gardeners, city of Elkhart and Elkhart Municipal Airport staff celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new fence built at the Airport Community Garden on Tuesday. The ceremony also celebrated the garden’s 22 years of existence.
ELKHART — Each year the Michiana Master Gardeners strive to donate up to 1,000 pounds of fresh produce grown from the Airport Community Garden to the needy, but four-legged critters seem to believe the garden is a salad bar.
Now the critters will now have to get around, or through, a 6-foot fence.
