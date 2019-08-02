ELKHART — The son of a former Elkhart mayor was killed in a floatplane crash July 15 while vacationing in Canada with his two sons who are still missing and presumed by the family to be dead.
John Weaver II, 66, of Chicago, was one of seven men aboard the plane for the fly-fishing expedition.
The crash happened in a remote area of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The wreck was located the next morning in Mistastin Lake by members of the Canadian military, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Four bodies were recovered from the plane, while three are still missing, two of which include Weaver’s sons, John “Johnny” Weaver III, 40, of Granger, and Matt Weaver, 38, also of Chicago.
Weaver was born in Elkhart to John Weaver, who was mayor of Elkhart and city engineer in the 1960s, and Norma A. Richardson. John Weaver II was the founder and former managing principal of Weaver Consultants Group in Chicago.
Weaver is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Weaver.
John Weaver III was a project manager with the consulting group in Indiana. Matt Weaver lived in Illinois with his wife and their 5-month-old daughter, the Sun-Times said, and was a manager at Corelle Brands.
A memorial service and Mass will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., in Chicago preceded by visitation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Interment will be private in Shipshewana, the family said.
