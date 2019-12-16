GOSHEN — County officials debated the future of Elkhart County Community Corrections after hearing that a review of the program will wrap up soon but that fixes for its deep-seated problems are still years away.
County Council members approved several staffing requests for the program, which operates work release and electronic monitoring for criminal offenders. But they also pointed to deeper issues within ECCC, which has been under scrutiny since the death of a woman in custody in July 2018, and suggested a need for further oversight.
Some even questioned the need for continuing to operate the program.
“I know I said at budget time to several of you, I’m ready to shut it down,” Councilman David Hess said ahead of a vote to create two new assistant director positions. “I still don’t know whether I’ve changed my mind.”
In presenting the request, County Administrator Jeff Taylor said they’ve begun reorganizing the department following the firing of Director James Thompson and the appointment of new interim Director Randy Cripe. Taylor said the duties of managing the center and its programs will be divided among a number of assistant directors.
“What’s mentioned in my notes here is that we have some issues to deal with down there, and it’s gonna take some time to get the ship righted,” said Councilman Doug Graham, who voted against the request along with Hess. “What kind of time are we looking at, would you guess?”
Judge Kristine Osterday, who heads the oversight board for ECCC, said it could be at least a year “before we really start to smooth things out.”
She said a report on the program, the result of a review ordered by the Elkhart County Commissioners earlier this year, should be out next week. She said the consultant’s work should help them identify some issues with the program.
The directors are also working with the Indiana Department of Corrections, which has a program to help struggling community corrections departments. Osterday said a meeting is planned for January, when they’ll have some intensive discussions about how it’s working overall.
“There have been some significant changes in personnel within the last couple of weeks that I think are also positive,” she added. “So we are, I believe, turning a corner. So, I don’t want this to all be doom and gloom. I think we’re getting there, it’s just, please be patient with us.”
‘Ignored for years’
Taylor alluded to problems with ECCC that go back further than the 2018 death of Laminika Dockery. The 36-year-old woman complained of stomach pain for a week and made multiple requests for help, but no staff members sought medical attention until she became very weak.
She died shortly after being transported to the hospital, and was later found to have had an untreated bacterial infection. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the incident, to see if reckless homicide charges should be brought against anyone, but decided there wasn’t enough evidence that staff believed Dockery’s pain could lead to death.
“I’ll say this much and then I’m gonna stop: I worked at the highway department for years and years and years, working with work release. I knew there were problems, and they went unsolved and ignored for years. Years,” Taylor said. “And now, because of a catastrophe, we’ve decided to fix it. And that’s sad.”
But he didn’t believe shutting the program down was the solution.
“The easy thing might be to shut it down. I think we all, in this room, need to do what’s best for the community. And closing down the work release center, in my view ... the problem doesn’t go away by shutting the center down,” he said. “It makes it worse. And either we get behind this and figure out how to resource it, or we’re faced with yet another problem that we’re gonna have to solve.”
Graham asked whether it was true that some judges are reluctant to place people in the program until the problems with community corrections are addressed.
Taylor and Osterday confirmed the rumor, saying that judges and prosecutors are discussing the need to find temporary alternatives. There are currently about 500 people in the program, Taylor estimated.
“The executive committee have recommended to the judges to place a moratorium on putting people in the work release facility,” Osterday said. “And in the sheriff’s words, we gotta put this place on a diet, so that we can reduce the population and be better able to identify the issues that exist.”
‘Disgusting. Dirty. Dingy.’
Osterday expressed her own concerns with the state of the work release facility itself, based on what she saw while touring it. She said she saw large rooms full of cots – “a sea of cots” – all inches apart, as well as open bathroom, shower and toilet areas.
“The conditions at the work release facility are less than ideal. I understand that we aren’t, you know, building a Hilton for everybody to be cushy and comfortable, but it’s disgusting,” she said. “No privacy. Dirty, dingy. The conditions are just, for lack of a better term, gross.”
Sheriff Jeff Siegel remarked that the conditions in the county jail are much better, and that the two facilities should be at least equal.
“It looks like we’re gonna have to make some significant investments in this program, in order to get it righted,” Graham observed. “And I guess the question is, is that a long-term decision to keep that or is it to do away with it?”
Osterday said she still believes community corrections is a vital program, for many reasons, but agreed that it’s not working at the moment.
She said the question she posed to the other directors is what do they want the facility to be and what to the want to accomplish.
“Of course, we want to accomplish the goals of reducing recidivism, and identifying people’s needs and addressing their needs. And the approach that we’ve taken to this, it’s not working,” she said. “It doesn’t work to have case managers that have been fired from other departments, and go to work there and have no expertise in any type of programming or social work. ... It’s difficult to quantify the cost that this is to our community by not addressing these issues.”
