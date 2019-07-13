ELKHART — A 57-year-old man has died after a motocycle crash in the 3600 block of Brittany Court about 6:10 p.m. Friday, Elkhart police report.
The victim, whose name is not being released pending notification to family, was prounced dead at Elkhart General Hospital after succumbing to life-threatening injuries in a one vehicle crash, police said.
Officers arrived on scene and observed that a motorcycle had collided with a concrete barrier, police said in a press release.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and had no passengers, according to police.
